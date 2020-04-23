About Us

The Museum of Art’s permanent collection is comprised of over 8,000 works of art. Selected strengths include The Marsden Hartley Memorial Collection, modern and contemporary works on paper, select holdings of pre-modern prints, contemporary Chinese art (particularly photographs), Pre-Columbian art, African art, and works by Maine artists and artists of national and international significance working in Maine.

All content on this site, including text and images, are for educational, and non-commercial reference only. The content is protected under U.S. copyright laws. Permission for reproduction of any content must first be obtained from the Bates Museum of Art. Please contact caudette@bates.edu for more information.